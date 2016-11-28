Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

usaf gps operators origwx GR_00013010
usaf gps operators origwx GR_00013010

    JUST WATCHED

    The Air Force operators who maintain the GPS

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Air Force operators who maintain the GPS

Col. DeAnna Burt commands the men and women who maintain the Global Positioning System satellites.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The Air Force operators who maintain the GPS

Col. DeAnna Burt commands the men and women who maintain the Global Positioning System satellites.
Source: CNN