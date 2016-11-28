Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

david petraeus
david petraeus

    JUST WATCHED

    Would Petraeus get security clearance?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Would Petraeus get security clearance?

Gen. Petraeus pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized removal of classified materials and admitted to making false claims to the FBI. Would Donald Trump be able to grant security clearance for Petraeus to handle classified information? CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Would Petraeus get security clearance?

The Lead

Gen. Petraeus pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized removal of classified materials and admitted to making false claims to the FBI. Would Donald Trump be able to grant security clearance for Petraeus to handle classified information? CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN