Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump and syria pkg anderson _00022413
trump and syria pkg anderson _00022413

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump claims fraud cost him popular vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump claims fraud cost him popular vote

President-elect Donald Trump alleged, without evidence, that "millions of people" voted illegally for Hillary Clinton and otherwise he would have won the popular vote.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump claims fraud cost him popular vote

New Day

President-elect Donald Trump alleged, without evidence, that "millions of people" voted illegally for Hillary Clinton and otherwise he would have won the popular vote.
Source: CNN