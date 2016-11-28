Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SELMA, NC - NOVEMBER 03: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at The Farm on November 3, 2016 in Selma, North Carolina. With less than a week before Election Day in the United States, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, are campaigning in key battleground states that each must win to take the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
SELMA, NC - NOVEMBER 03: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at The Farm on November 3, 2016 in Selma, North Carolina. With less than a week before Election Day in the United States, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, are campaigning in key battleground states that each must win to take the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump blasted for false election fraud claim

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump blasted for false election fraud claim

Wisconsin officials presiding over the recount of ballots cast during the presidential election blast President-elect Donald Trump for his false claim that "millions" of people voted illegally, causing him to lose the popular vote. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump blasted for false election fraud claim

Situation Room

Wisconsin officials presiding over the recount of ballots cast during the presidential election blast President-elect Donald Trump for his false claim that "millions" of people voted illegally, causing him to lose the popular vote. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN