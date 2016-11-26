Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the press following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2016 / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the press following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2016 / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    What Trump has said about Castro

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What Trump has said about Castro

President-elect Donald Trump reacted to the death of controversial Cuban leader Fidel Castro in a four word tweet: "Fidel Castro is dead!"
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

What Trump has said about Castro

Newsroom

President-elect Donald Trump reacted to the death of controversial Cuban leader Fidel Castro in a four word tweet: "Fidel Castro is dead!"
Source: CNN