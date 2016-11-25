Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An armed man in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as a member of US special operations forces stands in the back of a pickup truck in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016.
An armed man in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as a member of US special operations forces stands in the back of a pickup truck in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016.

    JUST WATCHED

    First US service member killed in Syria

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

First US service member killed in Syria

A US service member was killed in northern Syria from wounds sustained in a blast from an improvised explosive device, according to the US-led coalition fighting ISIS.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

First US service member killed in Syria

New Day

A US service member was killed in northern Syria from wounds sustained in a blast from an improvised explosive device, according to the US-led coalition fighting ISIS.
Source: CNN