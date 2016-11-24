Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Donald Trump's Thanksgiving message of unity
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Donald Trump's Thanksgiving message of unity
In a direct address to the American people, President-elect Donald Trump said his Thanksgiving prayer is for the country to "heal our divisions" and "move forward as one country."
Source: Transition 2017
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Donald Trump's Thanksgiving message of unity
Alfa Romeo's first SUV, the Stelvio
Can Thanksgiving come in a box?
Solving cold cases by 3D printing skulls
Why President Trump might be bad for gun sales
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
Say 'Hello' to Barbie's high-tech Dreamhouse
Mercedes unveils its most expensive car
Happy Birthday, Wii: A look at how it aged
Buffett after Trump win: '100%' optimistic about America
Trump signs removed from some NYC buildings
Megyn Kelly: Trump supporters watch my show
NAFTA explained
No, Trump is not setting up a 'blind trust'
Hands on with the MacBook Pro
Lamborghini unveils soft-top Huracan Spyder
See More
Donald Trump's Thanksgiving message of unity
In a direct address to the American people, President-elect Donald Trump said his Thanksgiving prayer is for the country to "heal our divisions" and "move forward as one country."
Source: Transition 2017