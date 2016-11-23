Breaking News

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks to the media as she asks that the Confederate flag be removed from the state capitol grounds on June 22, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. Debate over the flag flying on the capitol grounds was kicked off after nine people were shot and killed during a prayer meeting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
    Nikki Haley to be US ambassador to UN

President-elect Donald Trump has picked South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to be the US ambassador to the United Nations.
