Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

symone sanders
symone sanders

    JUST WATCHED

    Leadership should reflect Dem. Party diversity

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Leadership should reflect Dem. Party diversity

Democratic strategist Symone Sanders states that the diversity of the Democratic Party should be reflected in leadership.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Leadership should reflect Dem. Party diversity

Wolf

Democratic strategist Symone Sanders states that the diversity of the Democratic Party should be reflected in leadership.
Source: CNN