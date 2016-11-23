Scientists urge Clinton to call for recount

Hillary Clinton's campaign is being urged by a number of top computer scientists to call for a recount of vote totals in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to a source with knowledge of the request. CNN's Tom Foreman discusses the details.
