Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump has offered her the Education Secretary.
President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump has offered her the Education Secretary.

    JUST WATCHED

    DeVos picked for Trump's education secretary

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

DeVos picked for Trump's education secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Betsy DeVos, a top Republican donor and school choice activist, to head the Department of Education.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

DeVos picked for Trump's education secretary

Wolf

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Betsy DeVos, a top Republican donor and school choice activist, to head the Department of Education.
Source: CNN