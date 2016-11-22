Spicer: Gen. Flynn understands the threat

Donald Trump's potential national security adviser pick, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, called Islamism a "vicious cancer inside the body of 1.7 billion people" that has to be "excised" during an August speech. RNC Chief Strategist Sean Spicer discusses the comments.
