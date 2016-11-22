Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Crowd rallies to thank Joe Biden

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Crowd rallies to thank Joe Biden

Supporters gather outside Joe Biden's residence to express their gratitude for his service as vice president.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Crowd rallies to thank Joe Biden

Supporters gather outside Joe Biden's residence to express their gratitude for his service as vice president.
Source: CNN