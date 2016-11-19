Breaking News

Vice President-elect Mike Pence leaves the Richard Rodgers Theatre after a performance of "Hamilton," in New York, November 18.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence leaves the Richard Rodgers Theatre after a performance of "Hamilton," in New York, November 18.

    Trump: 'Hamilton' cast harassed Pence

Trump: 'Hamilton' cast harassed Pence

President-elect Donald Trump says that the cast of the Broadway play 'Hamilton' harassed Vice President-elect Mike Pence while he was attending the show.
Source: CNN

