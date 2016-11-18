Breaking News

Rep. Mike Pompeo holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2012.
    Trump asks Mike Pompeo to be CIA director

President-elect Donald Trump has asked Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas to be his CIA director, sources tell CNN.
Source: CNN

