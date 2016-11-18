Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

lynch hate crime address
lynch hate crime address

    JUST WATCHED

    Lynch addresses increased hate crimes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lynch addresses increased hate crimes

Attorney General Loretta Lynch addresses the nation in response to increased reports of hate crimes following the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Lynch addresses increased hate crimes

Attorney General Loretta Lynch addresses the nation in response to increased reports of hate crimes following the 2016 election.
Source: CNN