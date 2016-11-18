Trump University lawsuits settled for $25M

New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced his lawsuit against Trump University will be settled for $25 million, calling it a "stunning reversal" of President-elect Donald Trump's position. Two class action lawsuits are also covered by the settlement.
New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced his lawsuit against Trump University will be settled for $25 million, calling it a "stunning reversal" of President-elect Donald Trump's position. Two class action lawsuits are also covered by the settlement.