Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump undocumented immigrants crime fact check origwx ty_00013807
donald trump undocumented immigrants crime fact check origwx ty_00013807

    JUST WATCHED

    Fact checking Trump on crimes by immigrants

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fact checking Trump on crimes by immigrants

Is it true, as Donald Trump claimed, that 2-3 million undocumented workers have committed serious crimes in the US? Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper Factcheck.org (41 Videos)

See More

Fact checking Trump on crimes by immigrants

Is it true, as Donald Trump claimed, that 2-3 million undocumented workers have committed serious crimes in the US? Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN