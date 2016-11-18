Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep. Mike Pompeo holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2012.
Rep. Mike Pompeo holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2012.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is Trump's pick for CIA director?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who is Trump's pick for CIA director?

Donald Trump will nominate Republican Rep. Mike Pompeo to be his CIA director, the President-elect's transition team announced. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Who is Trump's pick for CIA director?

The Lead

Donald Trump will nominate Republican Rep. Mike Pompeo to be his CIA director, the President-elect's transition team announced. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN