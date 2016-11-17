Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Barack Obama addresses a press conference with the German Chancellor after their meeting at the chancellery in Berlin on November 17, 2016. US President Barack Obama pays a farewell visit to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seen by some as the new standard bearer of liberal democracy since the election of Donald Trump.
US President Barack Obama addresses a press conference with the German Chancellor after their meeting at the chancellery in Berlin on November 17, 2016. US President Barack Obama pays a farewell visit to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seen by some as the new standard bearer of liberal democracy since the election of Donald Trump.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Protesters shouldn't be silent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: Protesters shouldn't be silent

President Obama discusses recent anti-Trump protests in the United States at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: Protesters shouldn't be silent

President Obama discusses recent anti-Trump protests in the United States at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Source: CNN