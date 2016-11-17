Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama germany optimistic
obama germany optimistic

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: President is a serious job

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: President is a serious job

While speaking in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Barack Obama said he is optimistic for the future.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: President is a serious job

Newsroom

While speaking in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Barack Obama said he is optimistic for the future.
Source: CNN