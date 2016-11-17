Breaking News

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 17: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery on November 17, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. President Obama is on his last trip to Europe and is scheduled to hold talks with Chancellor Merkel as well as French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Berlin tomorrow. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 17: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery on November 17, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. President Obama is on his last trip to Europe and is scheduled to hold talks with Chancellor Merkel as well as French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Berlin tomorrow. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

    Obama: I asked Trump to moderate his tone

Obama: I asked Trump to moderate his tone

President Obama said he advised President-elect Donald Trump to moderate his rhetoric as president.
