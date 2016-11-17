Fear, anger over potential 'Muslim registry'

A member of Donald Trump's transition team is touting the revival of a screening program for people in the US on non-immigrant visas from nations he calls "high risk," but critics say this type of program unfairly targets Muslims based on their religion. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
A member of Donald Trump's transition team is touting the revival of a screening program for people in the US on non-immigrant visas from nations he calls "high risk," but critics say this type of program unfairly targets Muslims based on their religion. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.