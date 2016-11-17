Breaking News

    Clinton: Coming here tonight wasn't easy

Hillary Clinton, in her first public speech since last week's crushing presidential loss, admitted making an appearance at the Children's Defense Fund gala "wasn't the easiest."
Source: CNN

