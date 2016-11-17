Breaking News

Fake news
    Fake news stories thriving on social media

Phony news stories are thriving on social media, so much so President Obama addressed it. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Phony news stories are thriving on social media, so much so President Obama addressed it. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
