Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

campaign moment jeremy diamond trump phone call origwx_00003020
campaign moment jeremy diamond trump phone call origwx_00003020

    JUST WATCHED

    Jeremy Diamond on the time Donald Trump called

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jeremy Diamond on the time Donald Trump called

CNN's Jeremy Diamond recalls a phone call he got from Donald Trump after writing an article the then-candidate didn't like.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Jeremy Diamond on the time Donald Trump called

CNN's Jeremy Diamond recalls a phone call he got from Donald Trump after writing an article the then-candidate didn't like.
Source: CNN