Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

campaign moment jeff zeleny clinton joy origwx_00000000
campaign moment jeff zeleny clinton joy origwx_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Jeff Zeleny: Hillary Clinton's moment of joy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jeff Zeleny: Hillary Clinton's moment of joy

CNN's Jeff Zeleny remembers a campaign moment - this one near the end of the Democratic primaries - where Hillary Clinton seemed to be filled with joy.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Jeff Zeleny: Hillary Clinton's moment of joy

CNN's Jeff Zeleny remembers a campaign moment - this one near the end of the Democratic primaries - where Hillary Clinton seemed to be filled with joy.
Source: CNN