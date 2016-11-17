Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

campaign moment dana bash trump personal origwx_00002215
campaign moment dana bash trump personal origwx_00002215

    JUST WATCHED

    Dana Bash: Getting personal with Donald Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dana Bash: Getting personal with Donald Trump

CNN's Dana Bash remembers a moment when Donald Trump became introspective during an interview.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dana Bash: Getting personal with Donald Trump

CNN's Dana Bash remembers a moment when Donald Trump became introspective during an interview.
Source: CNN