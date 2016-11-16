Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President-elect Donald Trump leaves a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2016.
US President-elect Donald Trump leaves a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2016.

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump refutes transition turmoil

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump refutes transition turmoil

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to refute reports about turmoil within his transition team while Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with the man who will soon be his predecessor, Joe Biden. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump refutes transition turmoil

The Lead

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to refute reports about turmoil within his transition team while Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with the man who will soon be his predecessor, Joe Biden. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN