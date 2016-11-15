Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump top advisors controversy murray dnt_00001219
trump top advisors controversy murray dnt_00001219

    JUST WATCHED

    Controversy over Trump staff appointments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Controversy over Trump staff appointments

Trump has created controversy already in appointing members of his cabinet as further positions remain vacant. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Controversy over Trump staff appointments

Trump has created controversy already in appointing members of his cabinet as further positions remain vacant. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN