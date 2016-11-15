Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who will be represented in a Trump Cabinet?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who will be represented in a Trump Cabinet?

Conservative and liberal panelists discuss the role of race and gender in President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Who will be represented in a Trump Cabinet?

New Day

Conservative and liberal panelists discuss the role of race and gender in President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.
Source: CNN