Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speak at U.S. Bank Arena on October 13, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speak at U.S. Bank Arena on October 13, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    JUST WATCHED

    Giuliani top contender for secretary of state

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Giuliani top contender for secretary of state

Rudy Giuliani has been mentioned for several potential Cabinet positions but he is the top candidate for secretary of state.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Giuliani top contender for secretary of state

Newsroom

Rudy Giuliani has been mentioned for several potential Cabinet positions but he is the top candidate for secretary of state.
Source: CNN