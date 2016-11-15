Breaking News

    Obama, Trump: The view from Greece

Obama, Trump: The view from Greece

President Barack Obama arrives in Athens for his final international trip as US President. CNN's Nic Robertson asks people there what they think of President Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump.
