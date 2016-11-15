Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama trip europe view from germany sdg orig_00002625
obama trip europe view from germany sdg orig_00002625

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama, Trump: The view from Germany

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama, Trump: The view from Germany

What do people in Berlin think of President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump?
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama, Trump: The view from Germany

What do people in Berlin think of President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump?
Source: CNN