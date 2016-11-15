Breaking News

republicans obama regulations

    GOP to Obama: No new regulations

Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a request to the Obama administration to stop enacting new regulations moving forward.
Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a request to the Obama administration to stop enacting new regulations moving forward.
