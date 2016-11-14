Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    US military unveils futuristic helicopter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US military unveils futuristic helicopter

Aurora Flight Sciences is working on technology that could allow the military to use unmanned helicopters to supply its troops.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

US military unveils futuristic helicopter

Aurora Flight Sciences is working on technology that could allow the military to use unmanned helicopters to supply its troops.
Source: CNN