Officials: Post-election fears a public health crisis
Chicago city leaders tell CNN's Rosa Flores that Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election has triggered a public health crisis among members of the community who would be negatively affected by the President-elect's agenda.
Chicago city leaders tell CNN's Rosa Flores that Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election has triggered a public health crisis among members of the community who would be negatively affected by the President-elect's agenda.