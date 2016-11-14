Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Donald Trump committed to supporting NATO

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: Donald Trump committed to supporting NATO

President Barack Obama takes questions from the press before departing the US for the last scheduled foreign trip of his presidency.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: Donald Trump committed to supporting NATO

Newsroom

President Barack Obama takes questions from the press before departing the US for the last scheduled foreign trip of his presidency.
Source: CNN