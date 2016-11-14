Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 14, 2016.
US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 14, 2016.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: It's healthy for Democratic Party to reflect

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: It's healthy for Democratic Party to reflect

At a press conference, President Barack Obama addressed how the Democratic Party will move forward after a surprising loss to Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: It's healthy for Democratic Party to reflect

Newsroom

At a press conference, President Barack Obama addressed how the Democratic Party will move forward after a surprising loss to Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election.
Source: CNN