Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: I was as honest as I could be with Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: I was as honest as I could be with Trump

President Barack Obama talks about the advice he gave President-elect Donald Trump during their conversation after the 2016 presidential election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: I was as honest as I could be with Trump

Newsroom

President Barack Obama talks about the advice he gave President-elect Donald Trump during their conversation after the 2016 presidential election.
Source: CNN