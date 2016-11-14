Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    NFL star Mike Evans sits during anthem to protest Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NFL star Mike Evans sits during anthem to protest Trump

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans sits in protest during the national anthem, stating he won't stand for something he doesn't believe in.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

NFL star Mike Evans sits during anthem to protest Trump

Newsroom

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans sits in protest during the national anthem, stating he won't stand for something he doesn't believe in.
Source: CNN