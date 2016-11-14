Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump to supporters harassing minorities: 'Stop it'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump to supporters harassing minorities: 'Stop it'

During an interview with "60 Minutes," President-elect Donald Trump told supporters who might be harassing minorities to stop it.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump to supporters harassing minorities: 'Stop it'

During an interview with "60 Minutes," President-elect Donald Trump told supporters who might be harassing minorities to stop it.
Source: CNN