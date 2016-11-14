Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Former chief of staff criticizes Trump's top adviser

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Former chief of staff criticizes Trump's top adviser

Former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley criticizes President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Steve Bannon as top adviser.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Former chief of staff criticizes Trump's top adviser

New Day

Former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley criticizes President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Steve Bannon as top adviser.
Source: CNN