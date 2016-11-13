Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, speaks during a microphone test prior to the start of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, speaks during a microphone test prior to the start of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

    JUST WATCHED

    Gergen: Reince Priebus is a promising choice

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gergen: Reince Priebus is a promising choice

CNN Senior Political Analyst David Gergen says choosing Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as chief of staff is a signal that Donald Trump is willing to work with Congress.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Gergen: Reince Priebus is a promising choice

Newsroom

CNN Senior Political Analyst David Gergen says choosing Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as chief of staff is a signal that Donald Trump is willing to work with Congress.
Source: CNN