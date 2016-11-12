Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump chief of staff kellyanne conway sot _00000614
donald trump chief of staff kellyanne conway sot _00000614

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway: Decision on Trump's chief of staff is 'imminent'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway: Decision on Trump's chief of staff is 'imminent'

Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, says a decision on the President-elect's chief of staff is "imminent."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conway: Decision on Trump's chief of staff is 'imminent'

Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, says a decision on the President-elect's chief of staff is "imminent."
Source: CNN