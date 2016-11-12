Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: President-elect Donald Trump walks from a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the U.S. Capitol November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: President-elect Donald Trump walks from a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the U.S. Capitol November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    Trump backs off key Obamacare pledge

President-elect Donald Trump signaled he was open to keeping parts of Obamacare intact despite repeatedly vowing on the campaign trail to "repeal and replace" the program.
President-elect Donald Trump signaled he was open to keeping parts of Obamacare intact despite repeatedly vowing on the campaign trail to "repeal and replace" the program.
