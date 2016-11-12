Breaking News

    Children take a swing at anti-Trump protest piñata

Children take a swing at anti-Trump protest piñata

At an anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles, children took turns hitting a piñata in the likeness of President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

