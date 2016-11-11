Breaking News

jeb hensarling us treasury wolf blitzer sot wolf

    Rep. Jeb Hensarling: I would discuss Cabinet position

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) talks about his potential role in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
Source: CNN

