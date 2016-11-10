Breaking News
The importance of the national security transition
The importance of the national security transition
Those involved in 4 previous transitions - realized or not - on why the national security part of a presidential handover is perhaps the most important.
Related Videos:
CNN guests clash over Trump's free press stance
Steve Bannon tapped as Trump's chief strategist
Donald Trump's history with RNC chairman Reince Priebus
Gergen: Reince Priebus is a promising choice
Conway: Trump considers 'special session' on Obamacare
Trump says he'll curb his social media use as President
What is next for Trump's campaign manager?
Former chief of staff criticizes Trump's top adviser
Ana Navarro: Trump 'unleashed' feelings of racism
Paul Ryan: We're not planning on a 'deportation force'
Steve Bannon selected as Trump's chief strategist
How will Trump deal with China?
Why President Trump might be bad for gun sales
20 things Donald Trump has promised to do in office
