Hillary Clinton hike
    First look at Hillary Clinton since conceding election

A woman with her daughter and their dog spotted Hillary and Bill Clinton taking a post-election walk through the woods near their home in Chappaqua, New York. The woman in the photo, Margot Gerster, spoke with CNN's Erin Burnett.
Source: CNN

