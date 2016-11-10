First look at Hillary Clinton since conceding election
A woman with her daughter and their dog spotted Hillary and Bill Clinton taking a post-election walk through the woods near their home in Chappaqua, New York. The woman in the photo, Margot Gerster, spoke with CNN's Erin Burnett.
